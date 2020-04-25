Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald H. EMERY. View Sign Obituary

Our world changed forever when a fine man, husband, father, grampa, brother, and uncle passed away peacefully at home on April 17 with family by his side. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, high school sweetheart and wife of almost 65 years, Betty (Yardley), and his loving children and grandchildren Robert (Frederica); Kathy Hansen (Dale, Dana and Braeden) and Tricia Rachfall (Dirk, Jonathon and Cassia). Also survived by his sister Pat Young, brother-in-law Hal Yardley, sister-in-law Pat Yardley, numerous close nieces and nephews and other wonderful family and friends whom he touched dearly and felt like family including Ron and Billie Willox and Noriko Tsuboi. Gerry was pre-deceased by his brother Bruce.



Gerry was born in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1931, moving to Victoria at the age of 7. After graduation from Mount Douglas High School, he settled into work as Purchasing Manager for Yarrows Shipyard. They moved the family to Delta, BC to be Purchasing Manager at Chatham Steel, later to become General Manager. He was also a past President of the VI Branch of the BC Purchasing Association. Gerry and Betty later moved to New Westminster then retiring to their seaside retreat at Fanny Bay, a time they so loved. Thirteen years ago they returned to Victoria to be closer to family.



Gerry was always one who put his family first and foremost, supportive and caring to so many immediate and extended family members. As his sister said to him, “not many people enjoy the love and support that we share in our family circle… you have been instrumental in creating and sustaining the circle of love and caring.”



Gerry was always an athlete, enjoying participating, and watching his children and grandchildren in their many pursuits. He loved to travel, garden and he embraced the value of life-long learning, becoming involved with Elder College at North Island College and more recently Elder Academy at UVIC.



Gerry and Betty were never short of good friends, with lasting friendships from school, work, travel, and with past and current neighbours. Since moving to Victoria, Gerry was involved with many groups including Oak Bay Lawn Bowling, Monterey Table Tennis, Probus, and the “RK”. He was described by friends and family as being generous, creative, courageous, and honest.



A man of many talents but more importantly a role model of integrity and demonstration of how to be successful in love and life. He was very proud of his family as they were very proud of him. He will be deeply missed.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Kier MacMillan, Dr. Stephanie Green, and the Palliative Care At Home team for their compassionate care and the outpouring of support from their friends and neighbours.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the education of others through the Betty Emery Award at Douglas College –www.douglascollege.ca/foundation or the Comox Valley Elder College Betty Emery Founders Bursary at North Island College -



Until such a time where we can gather together, please remember Gerry in your own way.

