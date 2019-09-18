ABEL, Gerald (Jerry) Herbert May 11, 1927 - September 12, 2019 Jerry passed away peacefully in Victoria at the age of 92. Born in London, Ontario, he joined the Merchant Navy at the age of 17, switching to the Army at 18. After WWII, he attended trade school and later worked as a masonry contractor. The family moved to Victoria in 1959. He will be forever remembered by Rose, his loving wife of 73 years, daughter Judy, sons Glen, Doug and Jim; granddaughters Jennifer (Jody) and Caitlin (Brad); great-grandsons Orion, Jack, Jace and Owen; great-granddaughter Kayla; sisters Betty Pastorius and Yvonne (Wes) Barkman, plus nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Anna May, and brothers William and Glenn. A Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on September 28, 2019 at 1:30pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019