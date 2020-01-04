Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald John Strickland. View Sign Obituary

STRICKLAND, Gerald John April 26, 1926 - December 30, 2019 With profound sadness the Strickland family announces that Gerald passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the Royal Jubilee Hospital on December 30th, 2019. Predeceased by daughter Charlotte Mary (1958-1968), Gerald is survived by his wife Janet of 67 years, sons George and William, daughter-in-law Eve and beloved granddaughters Lily and Willow, sister Serena Wilson, sister-in-law Helen Moulden and family, nephew and niece in Brussels and the UK, and many family friends. Gerald's father served in the Indian Medical Service. Gerald was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India in 1926, followed by a brother, Peter in 1928. They were both sent to school in England at St. Edmunds, Ware, in 1932. In 1940 both boys were evacuated back to India in a naval convoy, zigzagging across the Atlantic to avoid German U-Boats. There, they finished their schooling at Edgerton College, Lahore, India. Gerald joined the British military in India in 1945 having many adventures; surviving a tornado, crossing India with his regiment, and becoming a paratrooper before returning to England in 1947. He then joined the 33rd Airborne Regiment serving in Germany and the UK. In 1951 he volunteered for the Korean War where he saw active service for which he was awarded the Military Cross. In 1952 he returned to England to marry Janet, left the army in 1961, joining the De La Rue Co., and retired in 1973 as a managing director. In 1975 the family immigrated to Canada settling in Victoria where he enjoyed a full life pursuing many interests and hobbies. Gerald's activities included curling, volunteering with Cub Scouts Canada, and running the religious education program for St. Patrick's school for several years. Besides fishing and exploring Canada and the US in the family trailer, Gerald pursued with keen interest current events, gardening, was a dedicated historian and long standing member of St. Patrick's parish. Although he struggled with arthritis in his later years he found great happiness spending time with family and friends. A funeral service will take place at St. Patrick's Church in Oak Bay at 12PM, Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 followed by a reception at the parish hall. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

