Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown #1 - 1315 Cook Street Victoria , BC V8V 4A3 (250)-385-4465 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption 7742 West Saanich Road Saanichton , BC Obituary

McGEOUGH, Gerald 1930 - 2019 Gerald McGeough - Grandpa, Poppa, father, husband, brother, son and generous friend; Gerry passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Saanichton, British Columbia. He joins his daughter, Barbara McGeough. He is survived by his wife, Marion and his children, Maureen, Michael, Christopher, Gerry, Kevin and Rosemary. He will be dearly missed by his children-in-law, Warren, Colin, Leslie, Luce, Amanda and Pat, his thirteen grandchildren, and the many people he touched with the depth of his kindness, warmth and generosity. Gerry was born in Govan, Saskatchewan on November 15, 1930, the second youngest child of Margaret Gertrude (Lannan) and Joseph Lawrence McGeough, later the step-son of Rose Harriet (Gettis). He was brother to Vince, Bill, Eileen, and Johnny, whom he now joins. High school sweethearts, Gerry and Marion were married on October 21, 1956. Gerry loved to note that they were married for 63 years, but Marion was his girlfriend for 70 years. Their steadfast love for each other shone and Gerry's love of family and his seven children was an inspiration for future generations. Gerry earned an LLB and a BA from the University of Saskatoon in 1957. He was a named partner at the firm of Sinclair McGeough Lilburn in Calgary, Alberta. He was a voracious reader, progressive theologian, keen political observer and compassionate to the core. In his kindness in supporting so many people, he always wished to remain anonymous; he took action out of love, never accolades, serving and supporting innumerable charities and communities over the years. In 1988, Gerry and Marion moved from Calgary to North Saanich, British Columbia, into their beloved home, Ty Mor. There, they welcomed their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends into the warmth of their home and the beauty of the ocean, which they observed and enjoyed each day. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption, 7742 West Saanich Road, Saanichton, BC, V8M 1R7 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Gerry's incredible kindness, the family requests donations be made to the Magoo Fund at the Victoria Foundation. To donate online, please go to







