Gerald Oluf Beck passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Betty and his granddaughter Alexis in 2012 and by his brothers Gordon and William. His loss is deeply felt by his sisters Lorane and Caroline, his daughters and their spouses Sheila and Edward, Janice and Brian, Kara and Bil. His grandchildren and great grandchildren will never forget his signature checkered shirts and silent laugh. Gerald will be remembered by many, for his years as a longshoreman on Vancouver Island, by his fishing and hunting partners, friends and neighbours from Jinglepot and his afternoons at the local. An informal gathering will be held Friday, May 10th at the Black Bear Pub in Nanaimo. Please feel welcome to drop by, share a story and raise a pint.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 7 to May 9, 2019

