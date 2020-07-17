Gerald Philip Lovett passed away May 30, 2020 at VGH surrounded by his daughters. Gerald is survived by his wife Janice, daughters, Darlene Holbein, Debbie White and Donna Yarwood. Grandpa will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, Evan Holbein, Brett Holbein, Cody White, Troy White, Daniel MacInnis, Emma Yarwood and Payton Yarwood and Great Grandson Beckett Holbein.



Gerald served in the P.P.C.L.I. for 30 years which included many courses, promotions, peacekeeping missions and many amazing stories. Gerry or Grizz as many knew him was not one to sit still and his life after the military was very full. From learning to scuba dive, photography, driving truck, or riding his motorcycle, Grizz was always on the move. It was this thirst for adventure and learning new things that put him in the path of so many people. He met so many wonderful people through his membership with the G.W.R.R.A., his love for the theatre, specifically the Chemainus Theatre where he would attend every show, often multiple times, the P.A.C.E theatre group, his passion for travelling, his love of country music festivals, and his frequent patronage of many local coffee shops.



Anyone that knew Grizz well or only met him for a moment knew that his true calling was to bring the Spirit of Christmas to everyone he met, every day of the year. Grizz was the true embodiment physically, spiritually and emotionally of Santa Claus. Santa Grizz always took the time to hear requests from children of all ages, no matter the time of year. Nothing brought him more joy than to see the spark of joy in a child's eye when they caught a glimpse of Santa having coffee in the middle of summer and then to have Santa reach into his always jingling vest pocket to pull out a candy cane. Grizz made a believer out of us all and he will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Due to the current pandemic and uncertain times, we are postponing the Celebration of Life. We all know Grizz loved a good party so a proper celebration will happen in the future.



Grizz's facebook page will remain open and all are welcome and encouraged to post memories, photos and messages.



