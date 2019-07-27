Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald R. Mellott. View Sign Obituary

MELLOTT, Gerald R. June 8, 1945 - July 24, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce Gerry's passing. Predeceased by his beloved mother, Alice Ruby Fisher and father, Renn Chester Mellott. Survived by his wife, Maureen; sons, Dan and Rob Mellott; Dave & Annie Mulcahy and son, Jack; Sheila & Herb Voaklander, son Mike and daughter, Erin; as well as, Tara & Ron Hilton and son, Ryan Mulcahy. Gerry was a kind, hardworking, honest man. He was a master gardener, an amazing cook and he possessed a great wit. Special thanks to all at Sunset Lodge, where he made his home from December 4, 2018. The family is most grateful for the care he received. Private Family service. In Gerry's honour, please share a smile with someone…as it just might make their day! Time is the coin of your life. It is the only coin you have and only you can determine how it will be spent. Be careful lest you let other people spend it for you. Carl Sandburg Condolences may be offered to the family at







