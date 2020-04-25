Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Wayne Monkhouse. View Sign Obituary

MONKHOUSE, Gerald Wayne 4 December 1942 Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario - 22 April 2020 Puerto Vallarta It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our father, Gerry in Puerto Vallarta, México. Dad was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario but grew up in Thunder Bay, the youngest of four children. He left home at 17 to join the Canadian Navy which took him to Victoria. Eventually he moved his family to San Diego, California where he ran a successful wind energy company, Cannon Power Corp. In the last decade, Dad moved to Puerto Vallarta where he tried to enjoy retirement, but he could never quite do that. Gerry had so many friends around the world and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. He was inspirational to his family and generous to a fault. He leaves behind his daughter Harla Batinovic of Victoria, BC; sons Scott (Ann) of Port Orchard, WA, Steven (Trisha) of Victoria, BC, and Oscar of Puerto Vallarta; two step-sons Charles and Casey; two brothers, Bill (Sue) and George of Thunder Bay. He is pre-deceased by his father William Monkhouse and mother Lena Minnikin Monkhouse. He will be sorely missed by his beloved fiancée Margarita (Magy) Trejo Lopez and his eight grandchildren Aspen and Ian Monkhouse, Julena, Niko and Oliver Batinovic, Liam, Zackary and Kira Sidhu. As per his wishes, he was cremated, and we will plan an appropriate celebration of life at a later date, once we are all cleared for travel again.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020

