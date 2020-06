Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family

Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family

Geraldine Kilgannon (nee Galavan) passed away on June 9, 2020 at her residence in Victoria, B.C. Formerly of Edmonton, Vancouver, Windsong in Langley, and Yarrow Eco-Village in Chilliwack.



Condolences and memories may be shared at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store