Born in Shawnigan Lake to Ralph and Margaret Youd, Gerry grew up in Duncan and came to Victoria to pursue her artistic interests and hair dressing. Raising two daughters, Angella (Taylor) and Sarah (Hayward) as a single parent, she worked as a BC Museum tour guide and later as home health care worker. In her 60's, she became a university student and enjoyed sharing her knowledge and love art with her six grandchildren, Micaella, Callista, Shelaella, Oliver, Azaella and Ellie.



Gerry was a fearless artist. Art was at her very core and it manifested in both what she created with her hands and the lens through which she viewed the world. Mom taught us to appreciate the intricate design of oak leaves, the brilliant red of a robin's breast and the beauty of the horizon at Clover Point. Her motherly love was even translated into art through her sculptures of her daughters.



Gerry was a gentle, nurturing soul with a mischievous sense of humour. Gerry will be remembered by her family and friends every time they appreciate the beauty of nature.

