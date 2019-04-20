STURGEON, Geraldine P. Aged 94 years passed peacefully on April 8, 2019 with her son Patrick at her side. Predeceased by her loving husband A. Douglas Sturgeon, (1991) and her son David H. Sturgeon (1993). Survived by her daughter Mrs. Audrey House (Tony), Saanich, BC, and sons G. Douglas Sturgeon, Alberni Valley, Patrick Sturgeon (Trish), Victoria and Allen Sturgeon (Jenn), Langford. No Service at her request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019