ROCHFORD, Professor Gerard Rochford Died peacefully in Aberdeen, Scotland December 18, 2019 one day after his 87th birthday. Gerard was well-known in poetry circles both in Scotland, where he was poet laureate for the Scottish Review, and in Victoria where he would do readings at Hillside Coffee with the Planet Earth poetry group. In Victoria, he leaves behind his loving partner of 20 years, Joan Watt and her family; his sister Jane (Frank) Lee and their family; in the U.K. his ten children and many grandchildren; and a large extended family in both the U.K. and Canada.





