It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerda Bartels at her home on March 20, 2020, in the arms of her daughters, Brigitte and Stephanie.
Gerda was predeceased by her husband Werner in 2010. She is survived by her three children, Klaus (Carole) and Brigitte (Bob) of Toronto, and Stephanie (Tom) of Salt Spring Island. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Stefan, Adrian, Emily and Stefanie, as well as four great granddaughters. Gerda’s guardian cat, Sweetie, is lost without her best friend.
The family would like to thank the following for the exceptional care and support provided to Gerda and the family: the wonderful Home and Community Care nurses from the Peninsula Health Unit, the nurses at Victoria Hospice, and the many Home Support Workers. Deep gratitude as well to Dr. Robert Brown for his many years of care, kindness and compassion. Last, but by no means least, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Gerda’s special friends as well as neighbours at Eagle Ridge Estates.
No service at Gerda’s request. The world has lost a kind and gentle soul who faced life’s many adversities with grace and positivity. We will strive to honour her motto, “If you can be anything in this world, be kind.” In her memory, plant some daffodils and drink in the beauty of nature. That would make her very happy.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 24, 2020