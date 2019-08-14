MULDER, Gerrit After a long illness, our treasured father, Gerrit Mulder, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. Dad has now joined his beautiful wife, Johanna, who passed in 2014. At home, Dad was the heart of his family. As Chief Engineer for more than 40 years, Dad controlled the engine room - the heartbeat of 'his' ships - in the North Sea, the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Beaufort. Dad is survived by his daughters Corina and Christel, and his son in-law Jon Hume. Gerrit was the oldest in a large family. His memory will be treasured by 11 siblings, and countless nieces, nephews and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 16 at 2:00 pm, at the Cordova Bay United Church - 813 Claremont Ave., Victoria. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019