After a long illness Truus passed peacefully to join her husband, Marten and her great-granddaughter.



Truus was born in Venlo, Netherlands in 1930 and met Mart during the war. In response to Dad's friend's comment, "You don't want him, Mart's ears are too small", she calmly explained she had large ears so they were a match. She immigrated to Canada with Dad and two children in 1952 settling in Cordova Bay. They later moved into James Bay before settling in South Fairfield. Mom raised her seven children and also provided care for dozens of day care children over the years. Mom was always happiest in her garden with all the neighbourhood children playing in the yard. She was skilled at sewing, knitting, crochet and needlepoint.



She leaves to mourn her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends in the Netherlands and Canada.



A funeral mass will be held at 12:10 pm on Friday, July 26th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 2060 Haultain St. followed by a reception in the parish hall.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.

