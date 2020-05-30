FITCH, Gertrude Mary (Pegg) (nee Hall) March 8, 1926 - April 26, 2020 After a two-year decline in her health, Trudy Fitch succumbed to bone cancer at the age of 94 years. She lived on her own in an apartment at Beacon Manor for the past 35 years and was treated kindly by the Cote family who have owned the building for her entire tenancy. She was always a curious person, possessed a superb sense of humour, loved her family and was fun-loving, kind and generous. She is survived by three of her children: Wendy Upshon (Chris), Gary Pegg and Richard Pegg. She was devastated by the death of her youngest son John Pegg in 1995, and her grandson Daniel Pegg in 2013. She was predeceased by sister Virginia McNeill, sister Lorraine Ostler and brother Leon Hall. She has one surviving brother, Donald Hall. Trudy was avidly loyal to Canadian sports teams and especially loved the Blue Jays and Canucks. She once wrote a letter to Canucks management to strongly suggest firing the coach of the Canucks! Trudy came by her love of sports from the Hall family, who are renowned in Victoria for their involvement in sports as participants and volunteers. Trudy had a genuine interest in the lives of her family and extended family members, as well as others. Her grandchildren include Lisa, Jill (Brett), Geoff, Dan (deceased) and Daryl (Leigh). Her great-grandchildren include Casey, Riley, Lily, Maya and Darien. She loved to spoil them with treats, by playing cards and chatting with them, and by giving them her Christmas home baking. After graduating from St. Ann's Academy and Vic High, Trudy worked at the Bank of Montreal on Government Street (now the Irish Times Pub) and as a newlywed lived in an apartment above the bank with her first husband John Pegg (deceased 1996), who attended St. Louis College. She was also predeceased by her second husband Curt Fitch in 1978. She worked at the Post Offices in Churchill, Manitoba and Victoria BC, and at HMCS Dockyard in Esquimalt for several years. For the last eight days of her life, Trudy was exceptionally well-cared for and kept comfortable by the Hospice staff at RJH, and the family thanks you for that.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store