Died peacefully in Victoria after a brave recovery from stroke. Survived by devoted husband of 60 years, Gerry Kingwell, and sons Steven, Sean, and Mark, together with their loving families, also nieces and nephews. A tough and wonderful woman who will be missed by all. She knit up the raveled sleeve of care for us; may this final sleep bring her own bath and balm.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019