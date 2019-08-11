SMITH, Veronica "Ronnie" October 3, 1924 - August 4 2019 Gertrude Veronica Smith (Burnett) passed away peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Burnett; mother, Gertrude Burnett (Braun) and brother, Thomas Burnett Jr. and is survived by her daughter, Darlene Smith; sons, Wayne (Lucie), Michael (Rhonda) and Steven (Kimberley) as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019