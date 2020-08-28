1/1
Geza BENKO
July 07, 1934 - August 20, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geza Benko, 86, passed away at Victoria General Hospital on August 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Benko, his children and their spouses, Zoltan Benko and Marguerite, Klara (Benko) Aitken and Gregory and his grandchildren and their spouses, Tim Aitken, Emily (Aitken) McGloin and Joseph, Kamilla (Benko) Ficnar and Andrej, Gabriella Benko and Matthias Benko. Geza was born in Budapest, Hungary to the late Janos Benko and his wife Ilona Hajducsek on July 7, 1934 and emigrated to Canada in 1956. May he rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved