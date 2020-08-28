Geza Benko, 86, passed away at Victoria General Hospital on August 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Benko, his children and their spouses, Zoltan Benko and Marguerite, Klara (Benko) Aitken and Gregory and his grandchildren and their spouses, Tim Aitken, Emily (Aitken) McGloin and Joseph, Kamilla (Benko) Ficnar and Andrej, Gabriella Benko and Matthias Benko. Geza was born in Budapest, Hungary to the late Janos Benko and his wife Ilona Hajducsek on July 7, 1934 and emigrated to Canada in 1956. May he rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



