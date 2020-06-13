Gilbert J. SMITH
May 03, 1926 - June 05, 2020
Smith, Gilbert Joseph “Gil” It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gil Smith, suddenly, but peacefully

June 5, 2020.

The youngest of seven children, Gil was born in Quebec City

May 3, 1926 and moved with his parents to Victoria in 1939, attending Oak Bay High and Victoria College before moving on to UBC where he studied law.

Upon graduation he moved back to Victoria to set up his legal practice. Gil practiced law for over 50 years and was a mentor to many young lawyers starting out in Victoria. Helping people, in anyway possible, was both his calling and his talent.

While at University, he met Elizabeth (Betsy) Forbes. The two were married in Victoria in 1954 and together spent many happy years raising their four boys, golfing, travelling, and relaxing at the cottage on Lac La Hache.

Gil was a long-time member of the Camosun Gyro Club and the Victoria Golf Club. After Betsy’s passing in 1997, Gil was blessed to have been paired with Margaret Dickinson for a charity golf game. The flame that was lit burned strong for the next 21 years.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, sons Bruce (Jacky), Colin (Cathy), Ross (Kristin) and Ian (Jennifer); eight grand children: Elisabeth, Lindsay, Chanceler, Carly, Elliot, Molly, Nate and Abby and one great grand-son, Cohen, as well as step children Patrick (Leigh) and Karen (Ron), their families, and many dear friends and family.

Predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Mary; wife Betsy; siblings Dorothy, Vincent, Tom, Ted, Jack and Hilda; and daughter in law Trish.

If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Gil can be made to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
