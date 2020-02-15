YOUNG, Gilbert William 1934 - 2020 A special man who sadly left us on February 10th. Beloved Husband of Ann. Fondly known to his children as "The Best Dad Ever". Adored by his grandchildren. He leaves many relatives across Canada. Bill was involved in many areas of the swimming pool industry. Our grateful thanks to our wonderful & caring Dr. M. Miles and Dr. J. Rajala. Thank you for the excellent care given by the staff in RJH - Emergency, CTU, Palliative Care and Hospice. We will miss him… No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020