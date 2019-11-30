DUJELA, Gino Gino Dujela, born July 29, 1928 in Zara, Italy, now known as Zadar, Croatia, peacefully passed away after a full life on November 22, 2019. Gino is survived by Jasna, his wife of 67 years, five children: Viviana Reser (Clarence), Esther, Doris Al-Asadi (Ali), Edward (Carren), Cristopher, three grandsons: Hussain, Roman, and Marino and many relatives and friends across Canada, the US, Croatia, and Italy. Gino and family left Croatia in 1954. They lived in Rome for three years before immigrating to Canada in 1957. He was an electrician, forming his own company, Square "G" Electric Ltd. which operated for over 40 years in Victoria. Throughout his life Gino loved hunting, fishing, making wine and good food. His greatest love and joy were his family. He will be missed by all. Prayers will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Cathedral, 740 View Street, Victoria, BC. Internment at Royal Oak Burial Park with a Reception to follow in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. Flowers are gratefully appreciated and donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019