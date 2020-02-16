Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys M. FOULSER. View Sign Obituary

Glady May passed away peacefully at Broadmead Lodge in Saanich on December 20th 2019, just 1 month short of her 97th birthday. Gladys was born in Winnipeg on January 29th, 1923 to Arthur and Cecil Foulser (nee Cissie Ridley). Gladys was a WWII veteran serving in the Canadian Women's Army Corps along with her sister Vera from 1942 to 1946. One of the highlights of Gladys's life was moving to London, England for a year after the war with Vera, then hitchhiking around Europe. A favorite story Gladys used to tell was when her and Vera attempted to enter post war Berlin, only to be denied entry by a stern military officer who said, "No One Gets to Berlin", this has now become a well-known family saying. When Arthur and Cissie retired to Victoria with their youngest son Ernie in the early 1950s, Gladys and Vera followed. Gladys worked for many years at Canadian Linen Services, retiring in 1988. Gladys was a lover of animals and she generously supported several animal and wildlife charities over her life including the SPCA. Gladys is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Arthur, Reg, Ernie, and her sister Vera. She is survived by her sister-in-law Olive Foulser, brother-in-law Frank Smith, nephews Frank (Shelley), Reg (Sue)and Art (Verlie) Smith. Victoria grand nieces and grand nephews Janelle, McKenzie, Carter, Aaron, Katelyn and Mason in Victoria. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews in Ontario and Manitoba: Vern and Jim Foulser, Linda Desjardins, Susan (Keith) Halikainin, grandnieces & grandnephews Andrew and Trina Desjardins and Maggie Halikainin. Gladys's remains were interred with her parents at Royal Oak Burial Park. We are grateful for the excellent care she received from the staff at Broadmead and Oak Bay Lodges, the workers from Beacon who helped Gladys remain living in her own house until she was 94 and her physicians Dr. Chris Galanos and Dr. Michael Vaughan.

