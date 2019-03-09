Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys M. Hayhurst. View Sign

Gladys passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 91st year in Duncan, B.C. She was born in Souris, Manitoba and moved to Victoria, B.C. in the late 40's where she met her husband John.



Gladys was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, John (2009) and her beloved daughter Patricia. She will be greatly missed by her sons Richard and Douglas, her grandchildren Amber (Mark), Bryan (Stefanie), Dawn, Daniel (Paige), and Andrew and her great-grandchildren Katelyn, Zachary, Jacob, and John.



Gladys enjoyed socializing, she was a member of many different clubs including the British Canadian Club and Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Group. She was generous and caring, had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind word for anyone she met. She enjoyed travelling and meeting new people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A gathering to remember Gladys will take place at a future date.

Gladys passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 91st year in Duncan, B.C. She was born in Souris, Manitoba and moved to Victoria, B.C. in the late 40's where she met her husband John.Gladys was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, John (2009) and her beloved daughter Patricia. She will be greatly missed by her sons Richard and Douglas, her grandchildren Amber (Mark), Bryan (Stefanie), Dawn, Daniel (Paige), and Andrew and her great-grandchildren Katelyn, Zachary, Jacob, and John.Gladys enjoyed socializing, she was a member of many different clubs including the British Canadian Club and Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Group. She was generous and caring, had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind word for anyone she met. She enjoyed travelling and meeting new people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.A gathering to remember Gladys will take place at a future date. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close