Gladys passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 91st year in Duncan, B.C. She was born in Souris, Manitoba and moved to Victoria, B.C. in the late 40's where she met her husband John.
Gladys was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, John (2009) and her beloved daughter Patricia. She will be greatly missed by her sons Richard and Douglas, her grandchildren Amber (Mark), Bryan (Stefanie), Dawn, Daniel (Paige), and Andrew and her great-grandchildren Katelyn, Zachary, Jacob, and John.
Gladys enjoyed socializing, she was a member of many different clubs including the British Canadian Club and Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Group. She was generous and caring, had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind word for anyone she met. She enjoyed travelling and meeting new people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A gathering to remember Gladys will take place at a future date.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019