With family by her side, Gladys passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 after a long and happy life. Gladys was born on December 27, 1924 in London, England the youngest of six children of Isaac and Maud Meathrel.



Gladys was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel (Sam), in 2009, by her grandson Paul in 2014 and by all her siblings. She is survived by her four children, John (Joan), Linda (Ron), David (Anne) and Anne (Roger); and by her three grandchildren Leanne (Craig), Peter (Zoe) and Kimberley.



Gladys met Sam in 1945 when he was stationed in London, England. They married in 1946 and returned to Sam's home in Northern Ireland. Seeking a better life for themselves and their children they immigrated to Canada in 1956 and settled in Victoria, BC.



Gladys was a wonderful homemaker who was happiest when surrounded by her family. Her hobbies included walking, reading, quilting, playing crib and doing jigsaw puzzles. As her children left home she enjoyed extensive travels with Sam. They made many trips to Australia, the United Kingdom and Maui.



The family would like to thank staff at The Cedars for making it a most welcoming home for the past decade and at Amica on the Gorge who made sure she was well cared for in her final weeks.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

