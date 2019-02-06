Gladys passed away quietly in her sleep on 26 January 2019 in Kinistino, Saskatchewan after being in poor and deteriorating health for several years. Gladys loved life, worked for the federal and provincial governments, and was a long-standing Avon lady throughout her life. She was a loving mother, a vibrant and outgoing friend and colleague, and a resourceful and determined entrepreneur. She came to Victoria from Saskatchewan in her early teens and called it home for over 50 years, before returning to her native province to remarry her first love. She was preceded by her son (Kevin) and survived by her husband (Leonard), one sister (Martha), daughter (Geri), son and daughter-in-law (Victor and Jayne) grandchildren (Hayley, Timothy, Mitchel and Daniel), and many great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no service and expressions of condolences can be sent in the person's name to a charity of personal choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys M.R. ETHIER.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 6, 2019