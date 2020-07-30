It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Glen. Predeceased by his father Jack. Glen is survived by his loving mother Shirley, brother Richard(Gabrielle), sisters Brenda(Brian) and Missy(Steve), nephews Kyle and Dylan and niece Megan. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be dearly missed by close friend Jim (Tracy) and many other good friends. Glen was born and raised in Esquimalt. He will be remembered for his love of sports and days spent tinkering with cars. A private family memorial will be held at a later date when Glen will join his father Jack at sea. Glen you will be forever in our hearts.



