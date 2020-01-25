THOMPSON, Glen Donald October 19, 1949 - January 16, 2020 Glen was born in Victoria and attended Tillicum Elementary, Colquitz and Mount View High School and later he attended Camosun College, University of Western Washington, and BCIT. He was predeceased by his parents Donald William and Roberta Mae (Ross) Thompson. Survived by his brother Graham (Sherry), son Arlen (Carlin) daughter Julia and grandchildren Hazel and Asa Thompson. Glen lived all his life in Victoria and was a gifted musician and was well known in the Victoria music scene, playing in many local bands including One Ton and Electric Circus. Later he designed and built custom hi-fi and PA systems. Glen was a great fan of bargains, the arts, and justice. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends. Come share a story and/or play some music on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Fernwood Community Centre, 1240 Gladstone Avenue Victoria from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020