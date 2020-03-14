Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Frederick Hutchinson. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

HUTCHINSON, Glen Frederick "THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES" 'Affectionately' known as Glen 'Fiddich' Hutchinson to his close family, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 after ONE amazing 'life well lived' two months before his 101st birthday! Predeceased by his loving wife Jean (2011) and their only son Roger (2005). Glen's journey here on earth began May 08, 1919 in Digby, Nova Scotia as the 12th child of Frank and Myrtle Hutchinson. 'Angel' Glen celebrates TWO birthdays every year; as luck would have it he was not registered until June 8th, 1919. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1940 and married Jean Johnson in Esquimalt, BC in 1945 and the birth of their son followed in 1947. During his 25 year career in the Navy, he not only served on the HMCS Ontario during WWII as Chief Petty Officer, he was also chosen to be the private chef for Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip during their 1951 three day visit. While serving, he retired at Royal Roads in 1965 after which he enjoyed a variety of jobs such as cooking at the local hospitals, or using his impeccable bookkeeping skills at several business establishments and as a bar server at Government House functions during the 'Bell-Irving' and 'Owen' era. Glen and Jean enjoyed many travel trips, by land, sea and air with family and the many lifelong friends they kept in touch with along the way. Glen leaves a lifetime of loving memories to his son Roger's step-sons: Nathan Pearson and family of Lethbridge, AB and Matthew Pearson and family of Mexico; his nieces: Joan Murray of Chemainus, BC and her daughter Paula Schneider (Dennis Huntley) of Kelowna, BC, Kathy (Carson) Ellis and daughter Tanya (Richard) Oickle and sons Blye and Nicholas of Falmouth, Nova Scotia, Heather (Dale) Larow of South Carolina and their daughter Jennifer Metcalfe and daughters Samantha and Tayler of Pittsville, MA, USA, Marilyn (Bob) Dumas, Florida, USA, Fay (Bob)Taylor and daughter Angela and son Timothy of Digby, Nova Scotia. As well as his loving extended families: The Hitchcox Family: 'Bonus Daughter' Diane (Bob) Hitchcox and sons Darin, Ryan and his wife Esme. 'God-daughter' Jodi Guy, Campbell River, BC, and her children; son Tyler (Karissa and daughters Kinley and Hadley) of Victoria, BC, son Steven of Campbell River, BC and daughter Kennedy Volk of Nanaimo, BC, his precious 'Angel' Lori Hitchcox and her family: partner Derrick Starck and sons: Lee (Coby) and their sons Guthrie and Ewan, Lethbridge, AB, Don Starck and Ted Starck (Brittany), Victoria, BC and Pam Westhaver (bonus daughter) Chemainus, BC. The Langford Family: Lorraine Langford and daughters: Lisa (Evan) Leeson and their precious daughter Verity and Rina (Paul) Kimmett all of Victoria, BC. The Parkwood Place Family: All of the wonderful staff and the many residents he cherished especially his Bridge and Bingo friends. His 'Care-Giving' Family: All his 'girls' that provided him with the necessary care required that allowed him to live independently in his home of which he so loved and cherished: Renee, Jan, Robyn, Darlene, Veronica and Marina, Terra, Brittany and Nicole. Glen will be very much missed by his longtime friend of 70 years, Barbara Lockhart and family as well as Doreen Renton who was like a sister to him. Rose and Ed Byrne and family, Ann Williams and Dan and family, Jim Mitchell, Mickey Bateman, Marion Morson, Marilyn Bullock, Fairfield neighbour Lorna Fehr and family, Claudia Berry, Mia Kennedy and family, Vesa and Kerriann Adler, Terry and Elaine Swan. Kind and Caring 'Gentle' Man, Happy, Joyful, Courteous and Respectable That's OUR Glen. Please join us for Glen's "FOND FAREWELL" Celebration of Life to be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in Glen's memory would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020

