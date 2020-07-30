1/
Glen Moores
MOORES, Glen December 1947 - July 27, 2020 Glen passed away peacefully in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on July 27 with Judy, his wife of 50 years, by his side. He is also survived his sister, Maureen. Glen was born in Toronto and studied at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. He worked in the tax department in southern Ontario before setting up his own accounting practice in BC. Glen started bird watching when he got his first set of binoculars and volunteered with many bird organizations from then on - including a stint of raising five Peregrine falcons! A Private Service was held for a small gathering at Royal Oak Burial. In lieu of flowers a donation to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation can be made.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
