CANNING, Glen Murray July 11, 1938 - February 7, 2020 Born in Souris, Manitoba to Luard and Frances Canning (nee Hayward) Glen grew up on the family farm just outside of Souris. In 1962 he married the love of his life Mary Edna Reeve while he was working for Manitoba Hydro. The call to go west was heard and they moved to BC in 1965. Glen worked for BC Hydro until his retirement in 1997. Glen then went to work for Horizon Power for another 15 years. Glen had an active involvement with the Power Pioneers having been Provincial President, and enjoyed the many events. Anyone who came into contact with Glen either on the golf course or at the curling rink knew him for his large smile, firm handshake and huge bear hugs. Glen was always a farm boy at heart and will be missed by many. Glen is survived by his brother Brian (Donna), wife Mary, sons Daryl (Shelley), Dwayne (Dayna) and daughter Donica (Greg); grandchildren Ashleigh (Chris), Crystal (Matt), Drew (Jennifer), Alysha (Oz), Ashley, Michelle (Mike), Andrew (Casandra), Jeff (Shelby), Becca (Liv); great-grandchildren Coral, Matthew, Sophie, Bryce, Jasper, Lochlan, Ayla and Leyla. No service upon request. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.







