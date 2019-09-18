Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Walter (Bud) SPENCER. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we say goodbye to our beloved father who passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital after a heroic battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him, especially his children, Darrelyn (Phil), Kristie and Michelle; his sister Lynne, his grandchild, nieces, nephews, friends and former wife Joan. Glen was born in New Westminster. After high school he spent his entire career in purchasing. He was respected in the corporate world and retired as purchasing manager at Westcoast Energy. He enjoyed many trips on his boat with family and friends around Pender Harbour, the Gulf Islands and up North. He loved to fish, play blackjack at the casinos and spend winters in Lake Havasu. We would like to thank Dr. Horgan and all the medical staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital. His memory will live on within our hearts forever. Upon Glen's request, there will be no service. A memorial plaque can be found at First Memorial Gardens in Victoria.

