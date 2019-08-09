It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Glenda Christine Price (Lowther) of Sooke, B.C. on August 2, 2019 at the age of 67. Glenda was born May 18, 1952 in Calgary, where she received her schooling, later graduating from the Calgary General Hospital School of Nursing in 1973. She nursed at the Calgary General Hospital and Victoria General Hospital until her retirement. In 1987 she moved to Victoria to be near the ocean she loved. She was predeceased by her parents, Phillip and Erica Lowther, sister Shirley, and husband Dale Price. Glenda is survived by her daughters, Melanie Ross of Sooke, and Melissa Ross (Nat) of Victoria, granddaughter, Tiana-Leigh Mason of Sooke, sister Gloria Lowther of Calgary, and her beloved cat Harley. At Glenda's request no service will be held, and her ashes will be scattered at a place she loved. "One day, you'll look to see I've gone. But tomorrow may rain so I'll follow the sun".
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 9, 2019