CALOREN, Glenda I. September 28, 1930 - October 22, 2019 Glenda Irene Caloren (nee Waddell) passed away peacefully in Victoria BC on October 22, 2019. Glenda was predeceased by her husband Bill, and close companion Mike. She is survived by her children Lynn (Donnie), Cathy (Mike), Cindy (Mike), and Glenn. Her grandchildren Lisa (Chris), Joshua, Matthew (Carrie), Meghan, Jessica, Alycia and Ryder, great-grandchildren Hannah, Zoey and Aria. Mom is also survived by her sister Janice and family in PEI. Mom will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Langford Legion, 761 Station Avenue, Langford, BC, V9B 2S1. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Alzheimer's Society or Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences at https://www.sandscolwood.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019