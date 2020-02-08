Boudreau (Stenger), Glenis Marie January 11, 1965 to January 27, 2020. It is with extremely heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Glenis surrounded by the love of her family. Glenis was a beautiful soul, full of kindness and generosity, and loved by many. Glenis is survived by her loving husband and best friend Brian. Sadly missed by her siblings Steve (Jill), Stan (Patti), Gina (Mark), Mum Claudia, brother in-laws Scott (Joanne), Dan, special auntie to her nieces, nephews and many friends. Thank you to the Victoria Cancer Care Team and to the staff at Victoria Hospice for their support and care during her illness. In Lieu of flowers the family requests you consider a donation to Victoria Hospice Foundation. A celebration of life will be held March 28, 2020 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Westshore Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse. Condolences for the family may be offered at
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 8, 2020