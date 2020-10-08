We are very sad to announce the sudden passing of our older brother Glenn, a very kind and caring man with an obvious artistic talent and strong religious beliefs. Glenn passed away at the Victoria hospital very suddenly on September 27th as unfortunate complications to an ongoing condition quickly took his life.



Glenn will continue to be our big brother in our hearts. We will always remember evenings full of singing, acting and joking around, as well as many endless summer days frolicking at Qualicum Beach, four jungle boys just simply living life at the Schmidt’s own small, family made Jane and Tarzan kingdom, with the Jane taking her nature baths, and the Tarzan skinny dipping on hot days.



In Qualicum Beach in front of the old family cabin, remains a rock that holds our brother’s name: Glenn’s rock, a form as large as a school bus, the best spot to dive off from when the tide came in. Standing on top of that rock, ready to dive, we will always remember our brother Glenn.



Glenn Schmidt was born on July 13th, 1959 in Victoria, BC. He is survived by three brothers, Craig (Suzanne), Paul, Allan (Marie); nephews, Cameron, Shawn, Kyle, Nicholas and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins who loved him.



In lieu of a service, a Zoom celebration will be organized (date to be confirmed). If you would like to join this celebration of life, please send an email to: Heartwoodtreeservice@shaw.ca



