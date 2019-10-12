PERLSTROM, Glenn David Sr. (February 8, 1943 - October 1, 2019) Glenn passed away at Victoria Hospice surrounded by his family. Glenn leaves to mourn his loving wife of 55 years, Helen, his sons Glenn and Ron (Erin), his daughter Sheri (Larry), his beloved grandchildren Kelsea, Alex and Christian, his brothers Walter, Harold and Philip, his sisters Mavis (Chuck) and Lynda (Dave), sister-in-law Sandra, brother-in-law Dave, nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Glenn was a proud member of the IWA who worked many years at Victoria Plywood as a boom boat operator. When the mill shut down in the 1990's he started his next career as a custodian for VIHA and the Victoria School Board. Glenn loved camping with the family, fishing on the Dawn Duster, reading a good book and solving crossword puzzles. He was a genuinely good person who valued honesty, integrity and hard work. He was a brilliant storyteller. His wonderful stories, sense of humour and sage advice will be deeply missed, but always remembered. Our circle has been broken - until we meet again. The family would like to thank Dr. Sari Cooper and all the staff at the Victoria Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. There will be no service by request. Condolences may be made at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019