BAKER, Glenn Elsen (Bake) April 1960 - October 2019 Glenn was born in Ashern, MB. He lived in St. James, MB until 1966, when he & his family moved to Victoria, BC. He grew up in Langford BC, attending Happy Valley & Belmont Schools. In 1987 he moved to Aldergrove, BC & worked as a millwright at CKF for 32 years. Glenn was predeceased by his loving father Elsen, in 2015. Deeply mourned by loving wife Sandi, children Garret & Ayla, mother Shirley, sister Cheryle, brother James, stepsons Tyler & Chris. Also by his nephew & nieces & many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. A Celebration of Life is being held November 10th in Langley, BC at Fernridge Hall, 2426-200th St. at 1pm. Bring your stories & memories. Donations would be appreciated to the BC Cancer Society, 20410 Lee Ave., Victoria, BC V8R6V5.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
