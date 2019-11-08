Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Elsen (Bake) Baker. View Sign Obituary

BAKER, Glenn Elsen (Bake) April 1960 - October 2019 Glenn was born in Ashern, MB. He lived in St. James, MB until 1966, when he & his family moved to Victoria, BC. He grew up in Langford BC, attending Happy Valley & Belmont Schools. In 1987 he moved to Aldergrove, BC & worked as a millwright at CKF for 32 years. Glenn was predeceased by his loving father Elsen, in 2015. Deeply mourned by loving wife Sandi, children Garret & Ayla, mother Shirley, sister Cheryle, brother James, stepsons Tyler & Chris. Also by his nephew & nieces & many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. A Celebration of Life is being held November 10th in Langley, BC at Fernridge Hall, 2426-200th St. at 1pm. Bring your stories & memories. Donations would be appreciated to the BC Cancer Society, 20410 Lee Ave., Victoria, BC V8R6V5.





