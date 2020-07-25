Our dear Dad died quietly in Hospice on the afternoon of June 25th. Born in Edmonton, Glenn was forever grateful his parents moved to Victoria in 1943. He was predeceased in 2017 by Jean, his wife of 66 years and is survived by four children Susan, Linda, Sandra (Sandy) and Lance (Kate), eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was such a steady support to us all, a calm voice of reason, and a kind and giving man who provided countless rides, fixed and repaired on request and was always ready for a discussion over a cup of tea. Glenn had a long career in the dairy industry but his heart lived at home with Mom. They met when they were 13, graduated together from Vic High in 1948 and had a truly happy marriage full of conversation, politics and travel. He missed her every day.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Luther Court for their support to our parents over their many years of residence and also the caring people at Hospice who helped in his final days. With no service possible at this time, on line condolences may be left at Legacy.com/obituaries/timescolonist
. If desired, donations can be made to Luther Court Garden Fund or Victoria Hospice in memory of Glenn.