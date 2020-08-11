Died suddenly and unexpectedly. Predeceased by father (Harry), mother (Clarice), son (Jason) and wife (Celia). Survived by daughter (Lara).



Born in North Vancouver, Glenn grew up in Qualicum Beach, graduated and attended UVIC to pursue a teaching career. He always maintained working on the golf course at Qualicum Beach was his favourite job ever.



Glenn was a retired teacher who began his career in Port Alberni. After moving to Victoria, he joined School District 61 to teach at Gordon Head Elementary, Cedar Hill Secondary and Torquay Elementary. He spent the last decade as the 'Homebound Teacher for Victoria', Grades 1 to 12. Best job in Victoria!



As Past Master of Haida Lodge #166, Glenn had Masonic affiliations with Scottish Rite and the Shriners as a member of the Janizaries Drill Team.







Married to Celia for 49 years, Glenn could be described as a family man who maintained lifelong connections and shared a genuine interest with his friends. Always ready with a story to share, he was outgoing and humorous. Glenn was intelligent, caring, dependable, involved and an outstanding Dad who was always there when needed or not. He enjoyed many interests and shared a love for the outdoors and his garden. Most especially, Glenn cherished the time spent with his son Jason growing up playing hockey, all while enjoying a lifetime love for dogs, cars, motorbikes, camping and lifelong friends.



Glenn wasted no time; he seized the day. After reconnecting with Myrna after 62 years - having taken her to his high school graduation dance - Glenn relaxed and embraced the present. He appeared happy and fulfilled. He travelled, cruised and just spent quality time enjoying the moments and listening to music.



At 82, my dad was full of life, full of love, happy, optimistic about his future and surrounded by people who loved him dearly. He was a kind and generous gentleman who loved and was loved. Dad, you were the best and will be forever missed! (Favourite music, Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor)



Thank you to Dr. Shaw and team at Nanaimo General Hospital. Special thanks to Samantha Mozley (BSN,RN), Myrna and family, who were all there when needed most. No Service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Canadian Nurses Foundation, or charity of your choice.



