Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

IWANUCK, Glikeria Stefania October 12, 1937 - December 24, 2019 As the first star shone and with the love of her family around her Mama passed peacefully into her new life. Glikeria is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Peter, her daughter Theresa Balak (Terry), son Andrew, brother Atanazie Klimchak (Janet), sister Isadora Lucki (Joe), sister Jeroslava Dobush, sister in law Jean Klimchak, brother and sister in law Frank and Alice Kruszynski and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father John Klimchak, mother Stefania (nee Musyj), brother Michael, brother in law Walter Dobush and niece Patricia Lucki. Glikeria was born on the farm near Ituna, Saskatchewan and the family relocated to Transcona, Manitoba when she was 4 years old. After graduating high school Glikeria attended secretarial college and then worked as a private secretary and office manager for most of her working career. Her most favorite position was working in her later years as a casual secretary for the Seven Oaks school board where she so loved working with the teachers and most of all the children. Mama was a lifetime member (59 years) of the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League and served on the executive as Treasurer on the national, Diocesan and local levels for 10 years. She met Peter, the love of her life, at a Ukrainian Catholic Youth Club meeting and they were married in 1960. Glikeria was a devoted mother and wife and was fearless in the kitchen. There wasn't any recipe that she wouldn't give a try to and instilled the love of food and of the table to her family and friends. There was always some special event, party, dinner, get together that she was working on. She loved the outdoors - being active outside and camping with the family was her most favorite thing. There was always somewhere new to tow the trailer to and many, many happy summer days were spent at the beach or around the campfire. Peter and Glikeria relocated to Victoria, BC in 2015 to be closer to their children and enjoy the beautiful west coast. Mama loved all the different flowers and plants that grew here and was always amazed at having things blooming on her balcony all year around. Peter, Theresa and Terry would like to thank for their deep compassion and caring: Dr. Ronald Estey, Patti Millar & the nurses of Island Health Home & Community Care Nursing, Dr. Shaun Coughlin, Dr. Vanessa Bernstein, Dr. Leathia Fiorino, and all the nurses and healthcare workers at BC Cancer - Victoria. Most especially the family would like to thank Dr. Douglas McGregor and the nurses and care workers at Victoria Hospice for their tender loving care of Mama in her final days. To Suman, Angela, Gillian, Shakina - our hearts are forever grateful for your tenderness and kindness. Many thanks also to Father Yuriyj for all his support and prayers during this difficult time In lieu of flowers the family would love it if you would consider a donation to the Victoria Hospice, The Bishop Velychkovsky National Martyr's Shrine, or other worthy charity of your choice. Mass of Christian Burial to be said at St. Nicholas the Wonder Worker Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1112 Caledonia Avenue on January 2, 2020 at 10:30 am. Cremation and private interment to follow at a later date. Condolences may be offered at







