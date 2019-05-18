Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Ann Clothier. View Sign Obituary

CLOTHIER, Gloria Ann October 31, 1937 - April 24, 2019 It is with much sadness that I wish to announce that Gloria Ann Clothier - born October 31 1937; died April 24th, 2019 - passed away on Easter Monday of this year at her home in Sidney, BC. Gloria, spent some 23 years in the UK as a Clinical Nurse teacher in the NHS and was both highly skilled, effective and fondly remembered by her students. She was also my longtime and much loved wife. Sadly however, she had been suffering for some years now from geriatric leukemia and more recently only able to breathe satisfactorily with constant assistance by oxygen infusion. Even so, for the last 15 years or so she has worked tirelessly for Senior groups and local Thrift shops in both Sidney & on Galiano, where again she was both effective and highly regarded. It was her wish to be cremated & interred in the Galiano Island cemetery - this last to take place on Friday, May 24th at 1 pm - and dear Gloria will always be lovingly remembered by me as well as her many friends. May you Rest Peacefully my darling. Dave Clothier





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 21, 2019

