TIRLING, Gloria Darlene (née Ough) Born in Edmonton, Alberta, on August 9th, 1952, Gloria Darlene Tirling (née Ough) entered this world with a warm heart that radiated kindness and sincerity throughout her 67 years. Gone far too soon, Gloria passed peacefully with her two daughters, Shannon (Steve and grandchildren, Sebastian and Silas) and Chelsea (James and grandchild, Gavin) by her side on July 30th, 2020. Gloria faced cancer head-on, as she did all challenges - head held high, with determination, strength and no complaints. Gloria is predeceased by her mother, Alice Louise Ough (née Smith), father, Vine (Vic) Merritt Ough, and brother, Wesley. Her and her mom had a special bond, both living life with lightness and spunk. After she married, Gloria moved to her beloved Victoria, BC, where she seamlessly balanced her career and her role as a devoted mother. Her daughters will be eternally grateful for the vibrant childhood and selfless support she provided them. She is adored by so many, her dear sister, Carol, Sue, Geoffrey, Dean, Charlene, Leslie, Hannah, Nic and Kathy to name a few. The decades of memories at the cabin on Forbidden Plateau, summers on the beach in Parksville, and countless mother/daughter trips filled Gloria's heart. Her organizational skills would put Marie Kondo to shame, and she had an uncanny ability to keep her house meticulous yet always homey. She loved the deer in her yard, reading the morning paper with her McBeans cup in hand, and making Christmas magical. Saving all of her wall calendars since the '70s, she was the consummate family historian. Beyond all else, Gloria adored her three grandsons (ages 3, 2 and 1). Her house was filled with toys, stickers, crayons, and books, and was lovingly decorated with toddler artwork made special for "Nanny." She had all the patience in the world and treasured playing with the boys in the park or in her yard, watching videos with them on her computer, and refilling their measuring cups with never-ending Cheerios. Today, August 9th, 2020 would have been the 68th birthday for our cherished Mom, Nanny, Aunty G and Sis. We will hold you in our hearts, always. No regrets. Through thick and thin and everything in between, love never fails. Love you, forever, Mom. xoxo A private Celebration of Life will be held on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Women In Need Community Cooperative, at: https://www.womeninneed.ca/donate
