PATTERSON, Gloria Edith October 23, 1920 - March 09, 2008 No one knows how much we miss you No one knows the bitter pain We have suffered since we lost you Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, Sweetly tender, fond and true There is not a day, dear mom, That we do not think of you. Don, Larry, Gerry, Rick, Wendy, Robin, Val, Colleen and families.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Edith Patterson.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019