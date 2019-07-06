Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria L. Kavadas. View Sign Obituary

Gloria Louise Kavadas, 89 years old, of Sidney, BC, passed away suddenly in her home from natural causes on Monday, June 24th, 2019. Born on October 24th, 1929 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Victor and Gunhild Ericson, she grew up surrounded by her large Swedish-American extended family. Active in her church and community, she helped organize fundraisers during WWII. She loved writing, reading, cooking, and art. While studying art at the University of Boston, she met her future husband, Alexander Kavadas who had emigrated from Greece. They married in 1951 and moved to Canada where Alex continued his studies and began his career as a physicist. They settled in Saskatoon where Gloria did various volunteer jobs, raised their children, and wrote in her spare time. The primary focus of her life during those years was her family. In 1978, Gloria and Alex retired to Lasqueti Island, BC. They built their own home and lived a simple, 'off-the-grid' life until Alex became ill and they moved to Victoria. After Alex's death in 1997, Gloria dove back into writing and visual arts, often gifting friends and family with her works. She was active in Al-Anon, St. Paul's United Church, and was a generous donor to many local and outside charities. She leaves behind 4 children; Kristin Hill (Geoffrey), Richard Kavadas (Danielle), Diana Cronin (Kevin), Andrew Kavadas (Heather, deceased), 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00 o'clock at St. Paul's United Church, 2410 Malaview Avenue, Sidney. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local charity of your choice. Published in The Times Colonist on July 6, 2019

