Gloria Lorraine Johnson

Obituary

JOHNSON, Gloria Lorraine (1954 - 2019) It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Gloria at 11:11 pm on Wednesday, July 10th. Left to cherish her memories are daughter Tammy Hitsman and granddaughter Trinity and many close friends. She now joins Percy, the love of her life who predeceased her in 2014. "I love you bestest in the whole wide universe, Momma." Tammy & Trinity. At her request there will be no formal service. Condolences may be offered to the family at: firstmemorialsaanich.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 19 to July 20, 2019
