Dr. Gloria Burima passed away with family by her side this last April 15th, 2019. She leaves behind her children Keesa, Kelee and Kai, her grandchildren Helena and Daniel & her sister Doreen as well as numerous other relatives and loved ones. Dr. Gloria Burima was predeceased by her mother Nina and her brother Cecil. As a clinical psychologist, Dr. Burima devoted her life to the care and treatment of children and families. Through her lifelong effort she brought joy and healing to uncountable people and she will be remembered most for her caring nature and sparkling stylish personality. She was a ray of hope and love to those around her and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of floral tributes her family respectfully requests that a donation be made to Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island in behalf of Dr. Burima as her life long goal was the treatment and care of children & youth. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held May 5th at the Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church (983 Pandora Ave, Victoria, BC V8V 3P4). Dr. Burima's family wish to give special thanks to the health care providers at Royal Jubilee Hospital for their compassionate care and to Gloria's good friends Barry & Cheryle whose friendship and daily visits brought her cheer and joy.

