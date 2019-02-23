Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria May (JESSUP) HOGG. View Sign

After a courageous battle with cancer, Gloria passed away with her family lovingly by her side on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in Ottawa, Ontario on May 10, 1941 to her late parents August John and Gladys May Baker. She is predeceased by her siblings Gary and Gail, her husband Ian, and her son Mark. She is survived by her daughter Melody (Neil), granddaughter Amber (Morgan), grandson Ian, great-granddaughter Lillie and close family friends, Doug and Julie Davis. Gloria was proud of her career with National Defense working as the Secretary to the Hydrofoil Project Manager, Secretary to DDH 280 Project Manager, and Secretary to the Director General Maritime Engineering and Maintenance. She transferred to Victoria in 1990 and worked in the Naval dockyard for COS OPS before retiring in 1995 with over 37 years service. Gloria loved spending time with her family, friends and her Yorkies. She loved to travel, and having friends over for her annual Canada Day BBQ. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A huge thank you to all the medical staff who cared for Gloria this past year. Donations can be made to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 23, 2019

