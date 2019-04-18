OULTON, Gloria (nee Weis) November 2, 1935 - April 10, 2019 Mom was born in Leader, SK, one of eight children. Predeceased by siblings Dorothy, George, Isabel, Lawrence and Bob. She is survived by brothers Lloyd and Ron. Mom worked for many years as a store detective in Calgary at both Woodward's and the Bay, and in Victoria at Woodward's and the Bay. Mom leaves behind and is sorely missed by children Jeff (Libby), Kelly (Bunny), Dawn (Don), Kary, April (Jack), Kim (Sean), grandchildren and-great grandchildren. No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019