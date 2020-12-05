GLASS, Gloria Recota 8 September 1933 - 22 November 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family. She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Cathy (Donald) and Terry; grandsons Josh (Leah) and Alex; sisters Alleen, Shirley, Vada and Anna. Predeceased by her mother Sadie, father William and brother Sherman; half brothers Millet, Wilson, and Frank and half sister Jean. Gloria was born in Gray Rapids, NB and later moved to Edmonton and Victoria. She was a long time employee of Woodward's, retiring in 1993. There will be no service by request.







